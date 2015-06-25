* Expects to raise $600 million-$700 million from stake sale
* Sale leaves co with less valuable oil and gas business-
analysts
* Shares rise as much as 22 pct
By Manya Venkatesh
June 25 Oil and natural gas producer Magnum
Hunter Resources Corp said it expected to raise $600
million-$700 million by selling its 45.53 percent stake in
natural gas gathering subsidiary Eureka Hunter Holdings.
Magnum Hunter's shares rose as much as 22 percent to $2.14
in morning trading on Thursday, after the company said a sale
would help it restructure its balance sheet and shore up
liquidity. (1.usa.gov/1LEbpvK)
The company, which has been struggling to cope with weak
prices for natural gas, had $13.7 million in cash and cash
equivalents and total debt of $951 million as of March 31,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
By selling "what has always been framed as the prize asset,
Eureka Hunter Pipeline", the company is left with an oil and gas
business that does not "leave much of a value proposition",
analysts at BMO capital Markets said.
Magnum Hunter has until July 10 to meet a debt payment of
about $65 million, and said on Wednesday that it had raised
about $55.6 million so far and was continuing to pursue
"liquidity enhancing transactions".
The company can pay down $278 million of debt by selling its
stake in the pipeline unit, analysts at SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey wrote in a note.
In May, the company said it was looking to form a joint
venture for some of its Utica shale assets in Ohio and sell
undeveloped acreage in Ohio and West Virginia.
At the time, Magnum Hunter said it expected to raise about
$50 million by selling part of its Eureka Hunter stake.
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, the U.S. bank's
infrastructure investing arm, owns the majority stake in Eureka
Hunter.
Eureka Hunter owns Eureka Hunter Pipeline LLC, which
operates natural gas pipelines in southeastern Ohio and northern
West Virginia. It also owns TransTex Hunter LLC, which provides
natural gas treating and processing services.
Up to Wednesday's close, Magnum Hunter's shares had fallen
more than 78 percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)