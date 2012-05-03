* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.01 vs est loss/shr $0.03

May 3 Magnum Hunter Resources posted a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss, helped by an increase in average daily production, and the company said it will spend a large part of its capital budget on oil and liquids drilling.

Average daily production increased nearly three-fold to 12,624 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the oil and gas company said.

In the January-March quarter, U.S. crude oil prices rose 9 percent from last year to average $103 per barrel. In the same quarter, natural gas prices have fallen 40 percent from last year to average $2.5 per million British thermal unit.

Magnum Hunter's net loss widened to $17.1 million, or 13 cents per share in the quarter, from $9.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the loss was 1 cent per share.

Analysts on average expected a loss of 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue nearly tripled to $57.2 million, but was still below market estimates of $59.4 million.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $781.5 million, closed at $5.76 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)