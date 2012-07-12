July 12 Oil and gas producer Magnum Hunter
Resources Corp said total production has been cut by 10
percent since a thunderstorm hit power supplies in the
Appalachia region late last month and it does not expect output
to return to normal for several weeks.
The Houston-based company said production has been cut by
8.4 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfepd), accounting
for about 17 percent of the company's total Appalachia output.
Magnum also said it has no indication when its processing
facility in Hastings, West Virginia would resume normal
production.
The company said on July 2 that it expected all wells to be
back in production in five days.
Magnum shares, which have shed about 35 percent value in the
past three months, closed at $3.83 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)