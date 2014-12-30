Dec 30Magseis ASA :

* Said on Monday a final contract had been entered into with Chevron North Sea Ltd for seabed seismic acquisition in the UK sector of the North Sea using the company's MASS system and the Artemis Athene

* Said the work is expected to start towards the end of Q1 2015 and has an expected duration of more than 100 days

* Said Athene is expected to conduct one or more pilots for new clients prior to completing an upgrade to 4,500 sensor units and commencement of the Chevron project

