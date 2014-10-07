BUDAPEST Oct 7 Magyar Telekom said on Tuesday it did not expect to pay a dividend on its 2014 profits due to its gearing level and the current operating environment.

"Based on the Company's dividend policy of maintaining its net debt ratio (net debt to total capital) within the 30-40 percent range, the Group's financial position and the current operating and business environment and conditions, the Company believes that it will not be in a position to pay a dividend after 2014 results," it said in a statement.

The company's gearing stood at 42.5 percent at the end of the second quarter.

At 0840 GMT, its shares were down 1.1 percent at 357 forints ($1.47) on the Budapest Stock Exchange, underperforming the blue chip index, which dropped 0.6 percent. (1 US dollar = 243.41 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)