BUDAPEST May 2 Magyar Telekom

* To launch employee share ownership programme

* In July 2016 company will purchase a maximum of 1.6 million of Magyar Telekom shares in the open market

* Plans to distribute the shares among about 7,500 employees in April 2017

* Shares unchanged, flat at 473 forints

Source text: Budapest Stock Exchange website

Further company coverage (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)