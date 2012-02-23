BUDAPEST Feb 23 Hungarian group Magyar Telekom proposed a dividend of 50 forints ($0.23) per share on its 2011 results, in line with what it paid a year earlier despite making a net loss last year, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"The proposed 50 forint per share dividend is in line with the company's dividend policy, which aims to keep gearing in the 30-40 percent range," it said in a statement.

"Moreover, the proposed dividend level also factors in the 2011 financial situation of the group, its cash-generation, as well as the impact of the special tax levied on the telecommunications sector," it said.

Earlier the company reported a full-year 2011 loss after tax changes and an impairment loss on its Macedonia operation following a reassessment of fair value saw it post a fourth-quarter loss of 40.3 billion forints. ($1 = 218.19 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)