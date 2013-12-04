BUDAPEST Dec 4 Magyar Telekom is not planning to pay any dividends on 2013 earnings as it wants to keep its gearing in a targeted range, and current operating conditions are unlikely to allow dividend payment, the firm said on Wednesday.

The company, a Hungarian unit of Deutsche Telekom , has been hit by special taxes levied on various sectors by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government as part of its efforts to cut the budget deficit.

It said that "based on information currently available" it does not expect to pay a dividend.

"Based on the Company's dividend policy of maintaining its net debt ratio (net debt to total capital) within the 30-40 percent range, the Group's financial position and the current operating and business environment and conditions, the Company believes that it will not be in a position to pay a dividend after 2013 results," it said in the statement.

The company added that the plan was subject to its Board of Directors' future proposal to shareholders. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)