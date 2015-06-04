BUDAPEST, June 4 Magyar Telekom expects rising dividend payments for the next three years of results with management committed to paying at least 15 forints ($0.0541) a share for this year, the company told Reuters.

Majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom, Magyar Telekom said in February it expected to pay a dividend next year, having withheld payments for the past two years due to tax rises and the cost of acquiring radio frequencies.

"Management is committed to paying at least 15 forints per share dividend on 2015 results," Magyar Telekom's investor relations department said in response to Reuters questions.

"In the years to 2017 we see a rising dividend path, our goal is to reach at least 50 billion forints in free cashflow by that year."

The median of analysts' forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters predicts dividends worth 13.33 forints per share on 2015 results, rising to 25.14 forints per share for the following year and 27.14 forints for earnings in 2017.

A proposed change in tax laws, which would grant telecoms companies tax allowances in return for infrastructure investments from this year, could also benefit the company if the bill is enacted by parliament.

"Our revenue, free cashflow and EBITDA guidance (for 2015) were based on the utility tax remaining unchanged," the company said.

Magyar Telekom expects no revenue growth this year compared to 2014 levels having said it will withdraw from the residential gas supply market, due to regulatory changes.

It will withdraw from that market in August but has said it will set up an external energy services joint venture to supply business customers with the overall effect to leave group revenue flat compared with last year. It had previously expected growth of up to 3 percent.

Magyar Telekom said the government's drive to set up a state holding company to supply households with cheaper energy might also affect its presence in the residential electricity market.

"The exit from the residential gas business does not have a direct impact on our residential electricity service at the moment, so it will continue to be provided by us," it said.

"However, we remain watchful as to how any future developments in the market environment might impact our operations, and if deemed necessary, be swift to take appropriate action," it said.

Magyar Telekom's share price has risen 8.8 percent over the past three months according to Thomson Reuters data, outperforming the main Hungarian market index. ($1 = 277.25 forints) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)