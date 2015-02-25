Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BUDAPEST Feb 25 Magyar Telekom will buy alternative telecoms provider GTS Hungary from its majority owner, Deutsche Telekom, for a cash and debt free purchase price of around 42 million euros ($48 million), it said on Wednesday.
"We plan to fully integrate GTS Hungary's operation to the Magyar Telekom Group within a couple of years providing opportunities to reach fixed and mobile cross-selling possibilities, leveraging better our wholesale and IT operations and also cost synergies thanks to process, network and headcount rationalisation," it said in a statement.
In 2014, GTS Hungary had revenues worth around 10 billion forints ($37 million) and EBITDA of about 2.5 billion. Magyar Telekom said the main aim of the acquisition was to further strengthen its market position in the business segment. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) ($1 = 268.7 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by David Evans)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order