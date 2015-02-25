BUDAPEST Feb 25 Magyar Telekom will buy alternative telecoms provider GTS Hungary from its majority owner, Deutsche Telekom, for a cash and debt free purchase price of around 42 million euros ($48 million), it said on Wednesday.

"We plan to fully integrate GTS Hungary's operation to the Magyar Telekom Group within a couple of years providing opportunities to reach fixed and mobile cross-selling possibilities, leveraging better our wholesale and IT operations and also cost synergies thanks to process, network and headcount rationalisation," it said in a statement.

In 2014, GTS Hungary had revenues worth around 10 billion forints ($37 million) and EBITDA of about 2.5 billion. Magyar Telekom said the main aim of the acquisition was to further strengthen its market position in the business segment. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) ($1 = 268.7 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by David Evans)