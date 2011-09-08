BUDAPEST, Sept 8 Magyar Telekom is
maintaining its 2011 revenue and profit guidance despite a
slowdown in the economy, chairman and chief executive
Christopher Mattheisen said on Thursday.
"Our ability to give full-year guidance probably means a lot
more planning for us (due to higher uncertainty), but that does
not represent a change in our full-year guidance," Mattheisen
told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.
The company, a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), had
forecast revenues falling by 3-5 percent from last year and
underlying EBITDA to decline by 4-6 percent for 2011.
Last month the company said the profit decline could turn
out closer to the optimistic end of the target range.
