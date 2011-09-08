BUDAPEST, Sept 8 Magyar Telekom is maintaining its 2011 revenue and profit guidance despite a slowdown in the economy, chairman and chief executive Christopher Mattheisen said on Thursday.

"Our ability to give full-year guidance probably means a lot more planning for us (due to higher uncertainty), but that does not represent a change in our full-year guidance," Mattheisen told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.

The company, a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), had forecast revenues falling by 3-5 percent from last year and underlying EBITDA to decline by 4-6 percent for 2011.

Last month the company said the profit decline could turn out closer to the optimistic end of the target range. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by david Hulmes)