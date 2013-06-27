Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BUDAPEST, June 27 Magyar Telekom cut its profit guidance for 2013 after parliament passed the government's latest budget adjustments, including a tax increase on telecommunications companies.
The company, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, said on Thursday its 2013 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), would fall 9-12 percent from last year, worse than its original estimate for a 4-7 percent decline.
In all, it expects its telecommunications tax bill to be about 25 billion Hungarian forints ($109.55 million) this year and 28 billion in 2014, based on a preliminary assessment.
At 1145 GMT, the company's shares were down 2.1 percent at 321 forints on the Budapest stock market, underperforming the blue chip index, which was flat.
($1 = 228.2062 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)