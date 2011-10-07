* Project part of HUF 30 bln mobile network upgrade

BUDAPEST, Oct 7 Magyar Telekom will launch a faster mobile internet service in the new year in Budapest, Chairman and Chief Executive Christopher Mattheisen said on Friday.

The project is part of the company's plans, announced in May, to invest about 30 billion forints ($135 million) in the coming years to upgrade its mobile network.

The next generation long-term evolution (LTE) network in Budapest will undergo tests in the fourth quarter and be publicly available from Jan. 1, 2012, offering fast mobile internet access to customers as the company shifts focus from its traditional voice business towards data services.

"Today, LTE is to the mobile industry with regard to mobile internet as GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) service used to be with regard to voice," Mattheisen told a news conference.

"Thanks to GSM, everyone has a mobile phone today. With LTE, everyone will have mobile internet and use it just as naturally as easy it is to make a phone call or send a text message today," he said.

The tests will de done on 80 LTE base stations initially, which the company plans to triple by the end of the year as part of plans to expand network coverage to the entire capital city of 2 million people in 2012.

Further expansion on the network will depend on customer demand. Magyar Telekom has 5.2 million mobile subscribers, the company said in a statement.

Magyar Telekom's shares were 1.5 percent lower at 517 forints by 0948 GMT, when the main market index was down 2 percent. ($1 = 221.86 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Greg Mahlich)