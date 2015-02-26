* 2015 guidance based on continued presence -CFO

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Feb 26 Magyar Telekom plans to review its retail energy market operations this year due to the planned entry of a state-owned power holding company, Chief Financial Officer Janos Szabo said on Thursday.

In results a day earlier, the Deutsche Telekom unit said it would restart dividend payments in 2016 of at least 15 forints a share.

Its shares were up 2.4 percent at 389 forints at 1018 GMT after hitting highs not seen since May 2013, Thomson Reuters data showed. The blue-chip Budapest index edged 0.2 percent higher.

But Szabo said the company's 2015 guidance, which flags an up to 3 percent rise in revenues, was premised on remaining in the retail energy sector, where it provides power and gas resale services to household telecoms subscribers.

"We are looking at the possibilities, it is clear that there will be a transformation in the household energy market, which will definitely have an impact on us, and this can influence our presence there in 2015," Szabo told a news conference.

He said the company was looking at ways to retain or boost its positions in the corporate segment, which accounted for 60 percent of its 42.3 billion forints in total energy market revenues last year.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government plans to launch a state-owned holding to provide households with cheaper energy this year.

Orban has backed a drive to cut household energy bills as part of a platform that helped his ruling Fidesz party sweep three elections last year.

Szabo also said the company expects to lower its gearing to between 30 and 40 percent, a range targeted for resuming dividend payouts in 2016.

Its gearing, or net debt to total capital ratio, stood at 45.7 percent at the end of last year.

Szabo said resuming dividends would also be conditional on no major change in the tax or regulatory environment.

He also said Magyar Telekom would launch a two-year investment programme to bring higher bandwidth fixed-line internet access to more households in Hungary, aiming to get the faster network into about 400,000 households this year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)