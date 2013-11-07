* Quarterly net profit dragged down by one-offs, higher costs

* Revenues rise by 5.4 percent, above market forecasts

* Company affirms full-year guidance for growth in revenue

* Sees EBITDA at better end of flagged 9-12 pct annual decline

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Nov 7 Magyar Telekom on Thursday reported a 37 percent fall in third-quarter net profit that missed market expectations due to exchange rate losses and higher operating costs, which offset a larger-than-expected increase in revenues.

Third-quarter net profit was 9.3 billion forints ($42.38 million), down from 14.77 billion in the same period a year ago and also below analyst forecasts for 11.15 billion in a recent survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.

A year earlier the Deutsche Telekom unit also booked one-off income worth 5.3 billion forints from the sale of real estate in Macedonia and the spin-off of its Pro-M unit that boosted profit in that quarter.

Operating costs meanwhile rose by 6 percent on the year to 134.1 billion forints, lifted in part by severance costs at the company's unit in Macedonia. Domestic wage rises were largely offset by lower headcount numbers, the company said.

Magyar Telekom also booked a 76.2 percent jump in net financial expenses driven by exchange rate losses as a result of the forint currency's weakening versus the euro in the third quarter, the company said.

Quarterly revenues rose by 5.4 percent 158.26 billion forints, above analyst expectations for a 4.2 percent increase, led by growth in the energy resale, systems integration and information technology and device sales segments.

Despite the fall in quarterly profit, the company said a further decline in fixed-line churn and a slowdown in the pace of falls in average revenue per user in the Hungarian household segment were reasons for optimism.

"Following the changes in the relevant legislation (as previously announced) we are able to pursue our strategy regarding energy offerings under the current conditions," Chief Executive Christopher Mattheisen said.

"We now expect annual revenues from our energy service provided to the universal and competitive segment to total around 46 billion forints this year," he said.

The company maintained its full-year guidance for growth in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) target of a 9-12 percent decline.

However, Magyar Telekom said it now expected the decline in EBITDA to be towards the better end of that range.

"We are also reiterating our CAPEX guidance of around a 5 percent decline, excluding both the cost of spectrum acquisitions and the capitalisation of the present value of the future annual frequency fees," it said.

The company's gearing rose to 42.7 percent in the third quarter, above the 30-40 percent range targeted in its dividend policy, partly due to the increased financial liabilities booked for future annual frequency fees.

Magyar Telekom shares finished trade 1 percent higher at 296 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, outperforming the blue chip index, which gained 0.2 percent.

The shares hit an all-time low of 287 forints last month. ($1 = 219.45 Hungarian forints) (Editing by David Cowell)