* Q3 net profit 13.34 bln forints, below market expectations

* Hit by rising provisions for contracts probe, new sectoral tax

* Quarterly revenues down 1.7 pct, pace of decline slows

* Company maintains full-year revenue, profit guidance

BUDAPEST, Nov 10 Magyar Telekom reported a 45.6 percent annual fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, hit by rising provisions related to an investigation into some of its foreign contracts as well as a new sectoral tax in Hungary.

The company said net profit for the three-month period fell to 13.34 billion forints ($58 million)from 24.51 billion a year ago, also well below analyst forecasts for 16.15 billion in a recent survey by business news website portfolio.hu.

Magyar Telekom booked 8.2 billion forints worth of new provisions in the quarter as part of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) into contracts at the company's units in Macedonia and Montenegro worth over 31 million euros.

That follows a June agreement in principle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle its investigation into the company, after which it set aside a provision of 11.5 billion forints.

The authorities and the company -- which had conducted its own internal investigation into the consultancy contracts -- have tried to establish whether Magyar Telekom breached U.S. laws, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The company, a unit of Germany's Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), said it continued to seek a negotiated settlement with the DOJ, but may be unable to resolve the case that way and could incur further penalties and criminal sanctions.

Magyar Telekom's bottom line was dented further by a tax charge worth 6.3 billion forints in the third quarter under a new levy on telecommunications companies as part of government efforts to reduce the budget deficit and state debt.

Third-quarter revenues were down by 1.7 percent year-on-year to 152.12 billion forints, above market expectations. The company said the pace of revenue decline slowed from an average 3.9 percent in the first half of 2011.

"For the full year, we remain cautious due to the deteriorating economic indicators, while the competitive environment is also expected to strengthen as we approach the year end," Chairman and Chief Executive Christopher Mattheisen said in the quarterly earnings report.

"Despite this, we have maintained our guidance for revenue decline of 3-5 percent, a 4 percent decline in underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) and CAPEX reduction of approximately 5 percent for 2011."

Third-quarter underlying EBITDA, adjusted for the impacts of provisions and the telecoms tax, fell by an annual 6.9 percent to 64 billion forints. Reported EBITDA fell by 23.5 percent to 51.6 billion forints.

Magyar Telekom shares finished trade 1 percent lower at 500 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, outperforming the blue chip index, which fell 2.9 percent. ($1 = 228.700 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)