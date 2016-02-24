BUDAPEST Feb 24 Magyar Telekom reported fourth-quarter net profit of 3.3 billion forints ($12 million) on Wednesday, beating forecasts as revenue growth outpaced market expectations.

Analysts in a recent survey by local financial news website portfolio.hu had expected quarterly net profit of 2.9 billion forints, versus 1.5 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The Deutsche Telekom unit said it aimed to lift the dividend paid on its 2016 results to 25 forints per share after a proposed 15 forint per share for 2015.

