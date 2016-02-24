* Q4 net profit more than doubles, above expectations

* Aims for 25 forints per share dividend on 2016 results

* Flags lower 2016 revenues, steady or tad higher EBITDA

* To cut back on CAPEX by 10 pct this year and next (Adds detail, comments from CEO, share performance)

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 Magyar Telekom reported fourth-quarter net profit of 3.3 billion forints ($12 million) on Wednesday, beating forecasts as revenue growth outpaced market expectations and its income tax bill fell versus a year ago.

Analysts in a recent survey by local financial news website portfolio.hu had expected quarterly net profit of 2.9 billion forints, versus 1.5 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The Deutsche Telekom unit said it aimed to lift the dividend paid on its 2016 results to 25 forints per share after a proposed 15 forints for 2015, while cutting back on capital expenditure by 10 percent each this year and next.

Revenues for the three-month period rose by 10.7 percent from the previous year to 182.9 billion forints, driven by growth in fixed-line and the information technology segment, well above analyst forecasts for a 0.6 percent increase.

"Looking to 2016, we remain focused on the continued execution of our turnaround strategy which involves growing our profitability in line with our targets," Chief Executive Christopher Mattheisen said in the company's earnings report.

"The ongoing shift in our revenue mix, achieved by migrating customers to bundled packages across Magyar Telekom's operations, is expected to mitigate the decline in voice revenue," he said.

The company expects its revenues to fall this year after its exit from the retail gas business and a move away from full consolidation of revenues from energy services provided to business clients.

Magyar Telekom, which has a market capitalisation of $1.5 billion, expects revenues of 580 to 590 billion forints in 2016, down from 656.3 billion last year. For 2017, the company projected revenues edging 5 billion forints higher.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is estimated between 187 and 191 billion forints in 2016 after 187.3 billion last year.

For 2017, Magyar Telekom expects EBITDA between 189 and 193 billion forints, somewhat higher than a 185 billion forecast issued in August.

"The growing contribution from system integration and IT activities across our geographies will play a key role in achieving our target of growing Group EBITDA from one year to the next," CEO Mattheisen said.

Magyar Telekom shares are up 0.7 percent over the past three months according to Thomson Reuters data, outperforming the local benchmark index, which fell 1.95 percent over that period.

($1 = 281.5 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alexander Smith and Elaine Hardcastle)