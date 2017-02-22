(Adds details)

Feb 22 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Magyar Telekom says Q4 net profit was HUF 19.8 billion versus HUF 10.3 billion analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey, and up from HUF 3.35 billion in Q4 2015

* Magyar Telekom CEO says for 2017 "we are facing several competitive and regulatory risks to growth."

* Magyar Telekom says targets HUF 25 per share dividend for 2017, the same as proposed for 2016

* Magyar Telekom targets HUF 560 billion in revenues for 2017 versus HUF 560-570 billion previous target

* Magyar Telekom sees HUF 182 billion EBITDA this year versus HUF 181-185 billion earlier target