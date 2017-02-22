(Adds details)
Feb 22 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Magyar Telekom says Q4 net profit was HUF 19.8 billion
versus HUF 10.3 billion analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey,
and up from HUF 3.35 billion in Q4 2015
* Magyar Telekom CEO says for 2017 "we are facing several
competitive and regulatory risks to growth."
* Magyar Telekom says targets HUF 25 per share dividend for
2017, the same as proposed for 2016
* Magyar Telekom targets HUF 560 billion in revenues for
2017 versus HUF 560-570 billion previous target
* Magyar Telekom sees HUF 182 billion EBITDA this year
versus HUF 181-185 billion earlier targetFurther company
coverage:
