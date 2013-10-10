BUDAPEST Oct 10 Shares in Hungary's Magyar Telekom fell over 1 percent in early trade on Thursday, sinking to a new low of 293 forints ($1.34) according to Reuters data.

By 0708 GMT the shares rebounded slightly to 294 forints but still underperformed the blue chip index, which gained 0.2 percent.

Traders and analysts have said the shares were under pressure due to uncertainties over the company's dividend outlook as well as a possible removal of the stock from the MSCI emerging market index. ($1 = 219.12 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)