Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BUDAPEST Dec 20 Magyar Telekom Chief Financial Officer Janos Szabo bought 10,000 shares in the company at 302 forints ($1.38) each on Friday, the company said in a statement.
At 1308 GMT, Magyar Telekom shares traded 0.3 percent lower at 301 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, broadly in line with the blue chip index, which dropped 0.4 percent. ($1 = 218.71 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)