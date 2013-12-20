BUDAPEST Dec 20 Magyar Telekom Chief Financial Officer Janos Szabo bought 10,000 shares in the company at 302 forints ($1.38) each on Friday, the company said in a statement.

At 1308 GMT, Magyar Telekom shares traded 0.3 percent lower at 301 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, broadly in line with the blue chip index, which dropped 0.4 percent. ($1 = 218.71 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)