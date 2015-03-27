KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 Malaysia Airports
Holdings Bhd, which manages and operates 39 airports
mostly in Malaysia, said on Friday it has raised 1.3 billion
ringgit ($353.5 million) through a rights issue, its first since
listing in 1999.
The proceeds will be mainly used to repay the loan secured
to fund its purchase of the remaining stake in the companies
that manage and operate Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in
Turkey, it said in a press statement.
CIMB and Maybank are the joint principal advisers, joint
managing underwriters and joint underwriters for the rights
issue. JPMorgan is the joint underwriter, according to Malaysia
Airports.
($1 = 3.6780 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)