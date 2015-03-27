KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, which manages and operates 39 airports mostly in Malaysia, said on Friday it has raised 1.3 billion ringgit ($353.5 million) through a rights issue, its first since listing in 1999.

The proceeds will be mainly used to repay the loan secured to fund its purchase of the remaining stake in the companies that manage and operate Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Turkey, it said in a press statement.

CIMB and Maybank are the joint principal advisers, joint managing underwriters and joint underwriters for the rights issue. JPMorgan is the joint underwriter, according to Malaysia Airports. ($1 = 3.6780 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)