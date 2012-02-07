Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
MUMBAI Feb 7 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India's biggest utility vehicles maker, expects tractor sales to grow 8 to 10 percent in the year to March 2013, said Pawan Goenka, president of the company's automotive and farm equipment sectors, on Tuesday.
Mahindra, one of the world's biggest tractor manufacturers, earlier reported a bigger-than-expected 9.9 percent fall in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
* Orange wants to partner with Canal Plus rather than buy stake
Feb 23 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors digested the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, which pointed to an interest rate hike "fairly soon".