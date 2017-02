MUMBAI Aug 9 Mahindra & Mahindra , India's largest utility vehicles maker, is facing engine capacity constraints for some vehicles, its automotive president said on Tuesday.

The company expects to enhance its engine capacity by the end of the current quarter, Pawan Goenka told reporters.

Mahindra on Monday reported a better-than-expected 8 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter that ended June, driven by strong volume and demand growth. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)