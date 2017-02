MUMBAI, Sept 15 India's Mahindra & Mahindra , the country's largest utility vehicles maker, said on Thursday its board has approved divestment of up to 8.09 percent stake held in unit Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd .

The divestment would be in one or more tranches by June 2013, it said in a statement.

At present, Mahindra & Mahindra holds 83.09 percent stake in Mahindra Holidays. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)