MUMBAI May 30 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd , India's biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, said on Thursday consolidated operating margin for the fiscal fourth quarter rose to 14.4 percent from 12 percent a year earlier.

Earlier on Thursday, Mahindra, also the world's largest tractor company by sales volume, posted a forecast beating 1.7 percent rise in net profit to 8.89 billion rupees ($158.23 million) for the three months ended March.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 7.62 billion rupees on revenues of 99.86 billion rupees, according to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)