UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Jan 17 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd : December-quarter consol net profit at 1.57 billion rupees versus 1.82 billion year ago. December-quarter consol income from operations at 15.21 billion rupees versus 13.63 billion rupees year ago.
For further company coverage (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.