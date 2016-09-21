NEW DELHI, Sept 21 Mahindra & Mahindra , India's top sport utility vehicle maker, will recall some of its vehicles to inspect and reposition a fluid hose in the engine compartment, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The company said it has issued a recall of two of its sport utility vehicles (SUVs), the new generation Scorpio and NuvoSport, manufactured until June 2016.

It did not disclose how many vehicles would be affected by the recall. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Susan Fenton)