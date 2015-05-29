UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI May 29 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India's biggest utility vehicles maker, reported a 39 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower sales as unseasonal rainfall hurt the rural economy.
Standalone profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 5.51 billion rupees ($86.4 million) compared with 8.97 billion a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 5.91 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales at Mahindra, which is also the largest maker of tractors, fell 13 percent to 94.12 billion rupees.
($1 = 63.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.