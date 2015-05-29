NEW DELHI May 29 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India's biggest utility vehicles maker, reported a 39 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower sales as unseasonal rainfall hurt the rural economy.

Standalone profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 5.51 billion rupees ($86.4 million) compared with 8.97 billion a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 5.91 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales at Mahindra, which is also the largest maker of tractors, fell 13 percent to 94.12 billion rupees.

($1 = 63.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)