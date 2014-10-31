UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI Oct 31 Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd posted a 4 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, missing analyst estimates, after a poor and delayed monsoon hit demand for its tractors.
Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 9.47 billion rupees ($154 million) compared with 9.9 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's largest utility vehicle maker said on Friday. Net sales rose about 7 percent to 94.18 billion rupees.
Analysts on average were expecting a net profit of 9.55 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (1 US dollar = 61.4100 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources