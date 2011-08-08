MUMBAI Aug 8 Mahindra & Mahindra , India's largest utility vehicles maker, on Monday reported a better-than-expected 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit, driven by strong volume and demand growth.

The company reported a net profit of 6.05 billion rupees ($135.2 million) for its fiscal first quarter ended June, compared with 5.6 billion a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected a net profit of 5.9 billion rupees, a Reuters poll of brokerages had showed.

Shares in Mahindra, valued at $9 billion, rose as much as 4 percent to 679.90 rupees, bucking the broader market trend, on Monday. Its shares have fallen 16 percent so far this year, compared with a nearly 19 percent drop in the sector index and a 15.6 percent fall in the main index .

($1 = 44.735 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Singh; editing by Malini Menon)