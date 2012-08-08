Austrian police arrest man who appeared in public as Hitler
VIENNA, Feb 13 Austrian police have detained a man for glorifying the Nazi regime, after he appeared in public dressed as Adolf Hitler, a police spokesman said.
Aug 8 Mahindra & Mahindra, India's biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, beat street estimates with a 20 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, as strong demand for its sporty cars offset sluggish sales at its key tractor business.
Mahindra said on Wednesday net profit for the June quarter was 7.26 billion rupees ($132 million), against 6.05 billion rupees a year earlier.
Net sales rose 40 percent to 92.48 billion rupees.
Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 6.25 billion rupees, on revenue of 90.45 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had erred by investing significantly in physical retail stores.
BOSTON, Feb 13 Executive pay that is disproportionate to a company's past performance may also signal that poor returns are coming, according to a study set for release on Monday by shareholder activist group As You Sow.