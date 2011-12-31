Dec 31 Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest utility vehicle maker, is interested in buying at least part of bankrupt Swedish carmaker Saab Automobile, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing sources.

Mahindra is trying to set up meetings with two court-appointed administrators who are overseeing Saab's bankruptcy possibly to buy parts of the carmaker or the whole company, Bloomberg said.

A Mahindra spokeswoman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Saab was declared bankrupt by a court earlier this month, ending a nine-month battle by its Dutch owner Swedish Automobile NV to stay afloat. It has not made any vehicles since April and several rescues have failed.

A number of potential buyers have shown interest in parts or all of Saab and there is a chance a deal can be made that allows some operations to continue, the company's receivers said on Friday.

Saab's court-appointed receivers, Hans Bergqvist and Anne-Marie Pouteaux, said in a statement they had met a number of Swedish and foreign players who have expressed interest in a possible purchase of all or parts of the business. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Paul Tait)