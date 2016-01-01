UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, Jan 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in December: Dec FY16 Dec FY15 Pct change TOTAL SALES 37,915 36,328 4 DOMESTIC SALES 34,839 34,460 1 PASSENGER VEHICLES 18,197 17,980 1 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 12,465 12,368 1 EXPORTS 3076 1868 65 Source text: (bit.ly/1R1tPN4) NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.