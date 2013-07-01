UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, July 1 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in June: June 2013 June 2012 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 38,092 41,322 -7.8 DOMESTIC SALES 36,207 38,951 -7.0 PASSENGER VEHICLES 17,232 19,792 -12.9 EXPORTS 1,885 NA NA NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources