UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Feb 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in January:
Jan 2014 Jan 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 42,685 49,503 -14 DOMESTIC SALES 40,324 47,841 -16 PASSENGER VEHICLES 19,792 26,555 -25 EXPORTS 2,361 1,662 42
NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources