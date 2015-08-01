UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in July: JULY 2015 JULY 2014 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 34,652 35,567 -3 DOMESTIC SALES 31,087 33,047 -6 PASSENGER VEHICLES 14,456 16,569 -13 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 12,148 11,336 7 EXPORTS 3,565 2,520 41 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1eJf00l (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.