UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI, April 2 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in March: March March Pct change 2017 2016 TOTAL SALES 56,031 52,718 6 DOMESTIC SALES 53,322 48,967 9 PASSENGER VEHICLES 25,352 26,885 -6 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 22,908 17,438 31 EXPORTS 2,709 3,751 -28 Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources