UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 1 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in September: Sept 2012 Sept 2011 Pct change Total sales 48,342 44,137 10 Domestic Sales 45,263 41,136 10 Passenger vehicles 23,808 19,447 22 Exports 3,079 3,001 3 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles, SUVs and jeeps, makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by G. Ram Mohan) (henry.foy@thomsonreuters.com, twitter.com/HenryJFoy; +91-22-6180-7208; Reuters Messaging: henry.foy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources