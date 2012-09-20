MUMBAI, Sept 20 Mahindra & Mahindra, India's biggest utility vehicle maker, plans to export Quanto, its first mini SUV, to Europe and South Africa, said Pravin Shah, chief executive of its automotive division.

The Quanto, which was launched in India on Thursday, will be ready for exports in three-four months, he added. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Sunil Nair)