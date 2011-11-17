* Joint venture to provide radar, other equipment
NEW DELHI, Nov 17 India's top utility
vehicles maker Mahindra & Mahindra and Telephonics, a
unit of U.S.-based diversified Griffon Corp, have agreed
to form a joint venture to provide surveillance and
communication devices to the Indian defence sector.
The venture plans to provide radar and surveillance systems,
identification devices and communication systems to India's
defence ministry and the civil sector, the companies said in a
joint statement on Thursday.
India plans to spend $50 billion over the next five years to
upgrade its military, which largely consists of Soviet-era gear,
to counter the rising might of China and threats from Pakistan,
making the market very lucrative for global defence equipment
makers.
Mahindra and Telephonics also plan to set up a plant in
India to manufacture and service airborne radar systems that are
supplied to state-run military aircraft maker Hindustan
Aeronautics Ltd and to support airborne maritime surveillance
systems for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.
The two firms have sought India's Foreign Investment
Promotion Board's approval for the planned foreign direct
investments (FDI)in the venture, the statement said.
The size of the proposed FDI was not disclosed.
"By partnering with Telephonics, Mahindra will become a
3-dimensional force providing products for Land, Maritime and
Air platforms," Anand Mahindra, Vice Chairman of the Mahindra
Group, said in a statement.
India has recently opened commercial bids for a $11 billion
contract to buy fighter jets for its Air Force, moving closer to
awarding one of the world's biggest arms contracts to one of two
short-listed European groups.
Eurofighter, which makes the Typhoon fighter jet and is a
four-nation consortium of EADS, representing Germany
and Spain, Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's
Finmeccanica and France's Dassault, which
makes the Rafale plane, are the two short-listed firms.
Telephonics already has a presence in India and it supplies
radar systems for helicopters and also supplies Boeing
multi-mode radars for India's Maritime Surveillance aircraft.
The venture plans to license technology from Telephonics for
use on a range of products that have both defence and civil
applications, the companies said.
