UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 1 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's tractor sales in July: JULY 2015 JULY 2014 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 15,460 17,407 -11 DOMESTIC SALES 14,273 16,379 -13 EXPORTS 1,187 1,028 15 (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.