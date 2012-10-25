UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Oct 25 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd , India's biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, beat analysts' estimates with a 22 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, as continued strong sales of its SUVs more than compensated for a slide in tractor sales.
Mahindra said on Thursday net profit for the September quarter was 9.02 billion rupees ($168 million), against 7.37 billion rupees a year earlier.
Net sales rose 33 percent to 96.59 billion rupees.
Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 8.40 billion rupees, on revenue of 95.72 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 53.8050 Indian rupees) (Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources