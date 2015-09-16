MUMBAI, Sept 16 Mahindra Auto Steel, part of India's Mahindra Group, said on Wednesday it opened an automotive steel processing facility near Pune, in western India.

The factory, set up at a cost of $17 million in the first phase is a joint venture with China Steel Global Trading Corp and other partners, with Mahindra the majority stakeholder, the company said.

