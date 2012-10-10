MUMBAI Oct 10India's Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.93 million) through private placement of 2-year bonds at 9.55 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank is the arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 52.8250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)