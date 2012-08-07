MUMBAI Aug 7 India's Mahindra & Mahindra
Financial Services Ltd plans to raise 5 billion rupees
($90.16 million) through private placement of dual-tranche
bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Tuesday.
The firm is issuing 2-year bonds at 9.90 percent to raise 3
billion rupees and 18 month bonds at 9.80 percent to garner 2
billion rupees, the source said.
The bonds have been placed directly by the company and
mutual funds and corporates are investors in the deal, the
source said.
($1 = 55.4600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)