BRIEF-Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 bln of common stock, $1.125 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes
MUMBAI, March 22 Mahindra Lifespaces plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.09 million) through a triple tranche bond at 10.78 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The firm will raise 1.25 billion rupees through three-year zero coupon bonds, said the source.
The real estate firm will raise 1.75 billion rupees through four-year low coupon bonds and 2 billion rupees via five-year low coupon bonds with redemption at premium, the source said.
The pay in for the deal is scheduled for April 2, said the source. ($1 = 54.2950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes
WASHINGTON, March 7 A Republican congressman who said on Tuesday that some Americans should choose between spending on a new iPhone and healthcare sparked a social media backlash from people who accused him of being out of touch.
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces launch of secondary public offering by selling stockholders