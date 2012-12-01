UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in November: Nov 2012 Nov 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 48,143 40,722 18 DOMESTIC SALES 46,755 38,159 22.5 PASSENGER VEHICLES 24,604 17,813 38 EXPORTS 1,388 2,563 -46 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs, makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources