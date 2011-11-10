Nov 10 Indian software services exporter
Mahindra Satyam on Thursday posted a more than 10-fold
jump in quarterly net profit, beating street estimates, as it
added 36 new clients for its outsourcing business.
Net profit for the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30 was
2.38 billion rupees ($47 million), up from 233 million rupees
in the year ago period, the company said in a statement.
The company had reported the year ago quarterly results for
the first time since it was hit by India's biggest corporate
fraud in 2009.
Analysts had forecast a net profit of 1.98 billion rupees,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ramalinga Raju, founder and former chairman of the firm, was
granted bail last week by India's Supreme Court in a $1.5
billion financial fraud case, involving overstated profits and
falsified assets.
($1 = 50.2 rupees)
