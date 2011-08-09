* Q1 net profit at 2.25 bln rupees vs 975.3 mln year ago

* Co says adds 2,172 staff in the June qtr

* Says intends to wind down ADS programme

HYDERABAD, India, Aug 9 Indian software services exporter Mahindra Satyam on Tuesday said quarterly net profit more than doubled, on higher client spend and margin expansion, but warned turbulent global economic conditions could pose challenges for the sector.

Hyderabad-based Satyam Computer, which was bought by Tech Mahindra and renamed Mahindra Satyam, posted EBITDA margins of 14.6 percent for the quarter ended June, compared with 13 percent in the previous quarter.

"In the short term, it (economic uncertainty) may lead to budget squeezing, but in the medium term it will be to our advantage," chief executive C.P. Gurnani said, indicating overseas customers may increase outsourcing in a tough economic environment to cut costs.

The company's net profit for the quarter ended June was at 2.25 billion rupees ($50 million) compared with 975.3 million a year ago.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 1.34 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The firm also said it intends to wind down its American depositary shares programme in order to protect investor interests.

Satyam stunned investors in 2009 when its former chairman and founder Ramalinga Raju said profits had been overstated and assets falsified in a fraud, allegedly worth more than $1.5 billion, pummelling its shares.

Satyam agreed in February to pay $125 million to settle the U.S. shareholder litigation over that decline.

Satyam, which had lost many clients two years ago, said its customer count stood at 220 and that it had added 2,172 staff in the quarter, raising the total headcount to 31,438.

Shares of the company closed down 4.18 percent at 71.05 rupees in a weak Mumbai market. They have risen 7 percent so far this year, outperforming a 26 percent fall in the sector index and a nearly 18 percent drop in the main index .

($1 = 44.970 rupees) (Writing by Neha Singh; editing by Malini Menon)